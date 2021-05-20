ReddCoin Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $155.96 million and $1.09 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,276.77 or 1.00764142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01360262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.79 or 0.00554833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00341467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00130810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005313 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.