Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,134 urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 68,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of urban-gro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Get urban-gro alerts:

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $7.55 on Thursday. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.