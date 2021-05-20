Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,172 shares during the period. Intrusion accounts for about 1.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Intrusion worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTZ opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 million, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

