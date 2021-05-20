Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $995,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 37,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 86,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

