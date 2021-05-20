Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,514.71 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,602.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,075.84.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

