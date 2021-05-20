Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,743 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $131.31 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

