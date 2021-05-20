Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 4,728 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

GSHD opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,290 shares of company stock worth $20,947,115. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

