Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 232.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

