Regis (NYSE:RGS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE RGS opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Regis by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Regis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

