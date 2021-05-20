Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 68,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 97,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola digital wallet platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

