Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Lowered to Add at Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 715 ($9.34). Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 604.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 540.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Renew
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.