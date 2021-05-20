Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Lowered to Add at Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 715 ($9.34). Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 604.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 540.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Renew alerts:

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.