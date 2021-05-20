Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

