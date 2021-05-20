Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 209,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

