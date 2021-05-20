Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vine Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vine Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vine Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

VEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Vine Energy stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $1,374,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

