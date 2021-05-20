Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

