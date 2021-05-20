Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Lumentum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $116.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $126.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $116.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $126.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

4/1/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lumentum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

Shares of LITE opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Get Lumentum Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.