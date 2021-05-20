Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ECC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $436.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

