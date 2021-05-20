Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf Sells 6,655 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $16,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,012 shares in the company, valued at $368,330.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Resonant stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.