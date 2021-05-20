Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf Sells 6,655 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $16,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,012 shares in the company, valued at $368,330.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Resonant stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
