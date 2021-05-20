Reviewing Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 149.23%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 55.18 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 208.30 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,711.94% -20.29% -18.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

