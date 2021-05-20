Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.88. 2,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $10,196,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.