RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Raised to GBX 5,380 at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

RHIM traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,416 ($57.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,701. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,186 ($28.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,480.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,832.70.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

