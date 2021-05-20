Richard K. Crumly Sells 27,300 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00.

Shares of XPEL opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

