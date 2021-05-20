Richard K. Crumly Sells 27,300 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00.
Shares of XPEL opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $78.00.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
