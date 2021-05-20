Richard R. Dykhouse Sells 11,147 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $15.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $694.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,216. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.