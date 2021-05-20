Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

RMNI stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $535.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,094 shares of company stock valued at $307,746 over the last three months. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $4,688,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2,121.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

