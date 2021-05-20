Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

