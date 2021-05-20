RMPL Reaches Market Cap of $664,516.32 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 30% against the US dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $664,516.32 and $256.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 989,336 coins and its circulating supply is 825,183 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

