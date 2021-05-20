Robert W. Baird Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $80.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $84.46.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

