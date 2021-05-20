Robert W. Baird Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $80.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.
Hibbett Sports stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $84.46.
In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.