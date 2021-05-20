Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.73. 258,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,444,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

