Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,269,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,036,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.10. 22,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

