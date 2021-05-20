Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 865 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.49. 64,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,121. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

