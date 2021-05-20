Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 925 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 974,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

