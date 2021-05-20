Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

