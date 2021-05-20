Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.94.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$56.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$58.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.06.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

