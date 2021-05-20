Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Uniper alerts:

UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. Uniper has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.