Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.58 ($323.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.