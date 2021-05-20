Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.15.

TSE RY traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,559. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

