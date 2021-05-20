Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.15.
TSE RY traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,559. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 over the last ninety days.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
