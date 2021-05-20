Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 172.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

