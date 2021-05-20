Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Head to Head Analysis

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -77.33% -49.05% MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49%

93.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -12.46 MeiraGTx $13.29 million 43.42 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -7.90

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rubius Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 MeiraGTx 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 144.05%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Rubius Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

