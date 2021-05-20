Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $26.51

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.51, but opened at $25.69. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 2,821 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

