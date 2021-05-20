Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.27

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $24.77. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 252,965 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

