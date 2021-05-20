Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.
RYAAY opened at $113.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.61.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
