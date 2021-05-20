S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -643.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 546.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 499.35. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 593 ($7.75).

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

