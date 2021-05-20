SAFE2 (SAFE2) Achieves Market Cap of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00304088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00173737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00858710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00030063 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

