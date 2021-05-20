SafePal 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.99 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. SafePal has a total market cap of $145.68 million and $27.99 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00149378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020829 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005146 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

