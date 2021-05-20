Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group makes up 2.4% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grace Capital owned approximately 0.30% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

