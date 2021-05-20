Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 309 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,755. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

