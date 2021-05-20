Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 241 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 272,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

