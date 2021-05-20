Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 309 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.86. 3,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,755. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.