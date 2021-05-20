Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,305,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.33. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

