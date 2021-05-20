Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.83. 53,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,133. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.37 and a 1 year high of $177.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.